NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $40.74 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,193,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

NYSE UNH opened at $293.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.31 and its 200 day moving average is $324.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

