Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 738,208 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 852,491 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NGVC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 737.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.34. 8,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,626. The firm has a market cap of $606.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $335.58 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.13%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

