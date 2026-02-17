Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 203,061 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 234,199 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 614,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 614,419 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,773 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 12.62% of Momentus worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentus alerts:

Momentus Price Performance

Momentus stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 98,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,004. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04. Momentus has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Momentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Momentus

Momentus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc is a space logistics and in-space transportation company that develops and operates orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs) to move satellites and other payloads between orbits. Its core offering, the Vigoride platform, uses a proprietary water plasma propulsion system to provide sustainable, high-efficiency thrust for a range of orbital maneuvers. The company’s solutions are designed to enable flexible deployment and repositioning of satellites after launch, assisting satellite operators in optimizing mission lifespans and orbital slots.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Momentus has pursued a path of technology demonstration and commercialization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.