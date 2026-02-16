Midnight (NIGHT) Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Midnight (NIGHT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Midnight has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Midnight has a total market cap of $603.06 million and $8.05 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midnight token can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midnight Profile

Midnight’s launch date was December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official website is midnight.network. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midnight is midnight.network/blog. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk.

Midnight Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.05535345 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $8,559,775.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midnight using one of the exchanges listed above.

