PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $84.69 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,069 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $84,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,094.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore reissued a “positive” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.28.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5%

GIS opened at $48.32 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.