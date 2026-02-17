Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Thor Industries by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 540 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Trading Up 1.1%

THO opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.52. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,877.56. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $133.00 target price on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

