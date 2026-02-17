Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,534 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 124.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48,400.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 59.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

