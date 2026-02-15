BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $51.68 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the sale, the director owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,056.50. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $2,596,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,868,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,679,272.11. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 614,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,521,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 170,146 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key JFrog News

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.