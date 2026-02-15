BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FROG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $114,875.90. Following the sale, the director owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,056.50. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $2,596,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,868,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,679,272.11. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock worth $24,969,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,306,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,750,000 after acquiring an additional 614,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,521,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 170,146 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong forward outlook — JFrog reported Q4 revenue of $145.3M (up 25% YoY) and non?GAAP EPS that topped consensus; management issued FY?2026 and Q1 guidance well above Street expectations, which supports growth and margin improvement narratives. JFrog Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI and security tailwinds — Coverage highlights that JFrog’s software?supply?chain, security and AI positioning could drive higher product monetization and multiple expansion if execution continues. This is the strategic thesis supporting longer?term upside. FROG Q4 Deep Dive: Security and AI Tailwinds Propel JFrog’s Software Supply Chain Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views mixed but generally constructive — BTIG cut its price target from $83 to $70 but left a Buy rating (still implying upside vs current levels); the analyst community median target is near $70, so consensus remains positive even after trims. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Full materials and call available — Earnings transcript, slide deck and deep dives are out for investors who want detail on customer metrics and margin cadence; these can influence near?term revisions. JFrog (FROG) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Sell?the?news reaction — Despite the beat and strong guidance, shares dropped sharply on heavy volume as investors booked gains and re?rated near?term expectations, creating immediate downside pressure. JFrog shares tumble despite earnings beat and strong guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling and notable volume — Public filings and reporting show sizable insider sales over recent months; combined with above?average intraday volume, that amplifies downside risk in the near term. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Potential volatility drivers — Some sources flagged increased short?interest and conflicting short?interest data; even if figures are noisy, perception of rising bearish positioning can magnify moves. JFrog reports bullish Q4 but stock drops
JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.
Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.
