Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,387,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $60,646,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,575,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,210,000 after purchasing an additional 209,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,281,000 after buying an additional 152,960 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $335.67.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $239.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.38 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Articles

