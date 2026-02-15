Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of G-III Apparel Group worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $34.83.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

