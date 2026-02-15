Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exp World Holdings, Inc. $EXPI

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Exp World worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Exp World by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exp World by 20.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exp World by 24.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Exp World during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Exp World by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exp World alerts:

Insider Activity at Exp World

In other Exp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $1,410,835.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,731,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,842,612.56. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,528. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Exp World Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.12. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Exp World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Exp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.