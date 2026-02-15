Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Wendy’s worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,843,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wendy’s by 61.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,041,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $18,929,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wendy’s by 6,474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $8,644,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

More Wendy’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy’s this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 125.74% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.