HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,125,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,990,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,185,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,217,000 after buying an additional 3,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,616,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,535,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,708,106,000 after purchasing an additional 452,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

