Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXPE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.23.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 73.89%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Expedia Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.