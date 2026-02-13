Cibc World Market Inc. Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 96.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna set a $120.00 target price on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.