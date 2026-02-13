Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,231.10. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,200,547.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,025. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Trading Up 5.6%

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $105.79 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 652.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

