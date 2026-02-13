Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $72,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 35.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $313.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $328.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

