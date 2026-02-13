Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,828 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,523 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $56,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $36.65 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.