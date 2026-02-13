Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $45,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.68.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fox Advisors restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

