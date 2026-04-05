Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Megastar Development shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Megastar Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71.

About Megastar Development

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Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in three properties, including the Rama de Oro, Yautepec, and Magdalena projects situated in Oaxaca, Mexico. Megastar Development Corp.

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