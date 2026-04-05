AXMIN (CVE:AXM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AXMIN Inc. (CVE:AXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. AXMIN shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

AXMIN Trading Up 50.0%

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,770.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

AXMIN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXMIN Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and West Africa. Its primary asset is the Passendro gold project located in the Central African Republic. AXMIN Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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