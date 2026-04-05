Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $226.30.

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Boston Beer Stock Down 0.3%

SAM stock opened at $240.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.21. Boston Beer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $385.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,776,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 340.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,801,000 after acquiring an additional 500,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Beer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 248,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

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The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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