Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Golden Dawn Minerals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14,096 shares changing hands.

Golden Dawn Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has an interest in the Iron Ridge property located in Creston, British Columbia; and holds an option to acquire J&L property situated in Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia.

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