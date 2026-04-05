Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTV. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

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Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

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Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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