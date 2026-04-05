PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised PubMatic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

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PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PUBM opened at $8.27 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $392.00 million, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 49,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $407,813.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,035.80. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $162,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $252,714.85. This represents a 39.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 420,748 shares of company stock worth $3,275,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 141,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

More PubMatic News

Here are the key news stories impacting PubMatic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: PubMatic reported a quarterly earnings beat (Feb. 26) with EPS $0.29 vs. $0.16 expected and revenue $80.05M vs. $76.12M expected — a point in support of the stock. Earnings / Marketbeat

Recent fundamentals: PubMatic reported a quarterly earnings beat (Feb. 26) with EPS $0.29 vs. $0.16 expected and revenue $80.05M vs. $76.12M expected — a point in support of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/context: shares have traded around the low single digits relative to their 50-day ($7.54) and 200-day ($8.23) SMAs, leaving limited upside unless demand returns. Price summary

Technical/context: shares have traded around the low single digits relative to their 50-day ($7.54) and 200-day ($8.23) SMAs, leaving limited upside unless demand returns. Negative Sentiment: CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 49,916 shares at an average $8.17, reducing his holding by ~51.1% (proceeds ~$407.8K) — a large top-exec divestiture that can be viewed as a negative signal on insider conviction. SEC Filing

CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 49,916 shares at an average $8.17, reducing his holding by ~51.1% (proceeds ~$407.8K) — a large top-exec divestiture that can be viewed as a negative signal on insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: CFO Steven Pantelick sold 16,747 shares at ~$8.17 (proceeds ~$136.8K), a ~22.5% cut in his position — further top-team selling that may amplify negative market reaction. SEC Filing

CFO Steven Pantelick sold 16,747 shares at ~$8.17 (proceeds ~$136.8K), a ~22.5% cut in his position — further top-team selling that may amplify negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 6,528 shares at ~$8.17 (proceeds ~$53.3K), trimming his stake by ~21.3% — another insider reduction from the board level. SEC Filing

Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 6,528 shares at ~$8.17 (proceeds ~$53.3K), trimming his stake by ~21.3% — another insider reduction from the board level. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Mukul Kumar and General Counsel Andrew Woods) sold 7,830 and 5,710 shares respectively at ~$8.17, modestly reducing their positions — adds breadth to the insider selling pattern. Kumar SEC Filing Woods SEC Filing

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

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