Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.21.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.53 and its 200 day moving average is $211.78. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.