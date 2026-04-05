Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.50 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.16.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.77%.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,021 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $4,173,945.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,156 shares in the company, valued at $33,060,905.68. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $230,787.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,386.45. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,471 shares of company stock worth $5,978,379 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 524.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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