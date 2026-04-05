Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) (CVE:CPM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) (CVE:CPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20,999 shares changing hands.

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) Stock Down 33.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the development, construction, and operation of a potassium sulfate projects. It holds an interest in the Sevier Playa property, a sulphate of potash project that covers an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Millard County, Utah. The company was formerly known as EPM Mining Ventures Inc and changed its name to Crystal Peak Minerals Inc in June 2015. Crystal Peak Minerals Inc is based in Whitehorse, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. (CPM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.