Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Head to Head Review

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and Unitronix (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Unitronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smith Micro Software and Unitronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unitronix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -168.92% -52.96% -41.19% Unitronix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Unitronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Unitronix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $17.36 million 1.06 -$29.33 million ($1.51) -0.47 Unitronix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unitronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smith Micro Software.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitronix has a beta of 5.27, meaning that its share price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unitronix beats Smith Micro Software on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

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Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Unitronix

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Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration. The company also explores for gold and base metal properties. Unitronix Corporation was founded in 1975 and is based in Marlton, New Jersey. Unitronix Corporation is a subsidiary of Istamar Holdings.

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