NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

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NiSource Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NI opened at $47.46 on Friday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 55,625.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,504,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,852,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,288.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,166,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,764 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,965,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Key NiSource News

Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated coverage on NI with a “Strong-Buy” and published above-consensus multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026: $2.06 vs. market consensus ~$1.91; FY2027–FY2030 rising to $2.28, $2.42, $2.67 and $2.93). KeyCorp also provided quarterly cadence (Q1 2026: $1.07; Q2: $0.17; Q3: $0.20; Q4: $0.62), signaling analyst confidence in rate/recovery drivers and longer-term earnings growth. NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on NI with a “Strong-Buy” and published above-consensus multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026: $2.06 vs. market consensus ~$1.91; FY2027–FY2030 rising to $2.28, $2.42, $2.67 and $2.93). KeyCorp also provided quarterly cadence (Q1 2026: $1.07; Q2: $0.17; Q3: $0.20; Q4: $0.62), signaling analyst confidence in rate/recovery drivers and longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish note framing NiSource as an attractive dividend stock, highlighting yield reliability and the regulated utility cash flow profile — a factor that can support investor demand and downside protection for the shares. Why NiSource (NI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Zacks published a bullish note framing NiSource as an attractive dividend stock, highlighting yield reliability and the regulated utility cash flow profile — a factor that can support investor demand and downside protection for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerage note aggregated by American Banking News lists a consensus price target of $47.20 — roughly in line with the recent trading range — suggesting limited near-term upside from current quotes absent new operational or regulatory catalysts. Brokerages Set NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Price Target at $47.20

NiSource Company Profile

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NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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