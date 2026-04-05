HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.70. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 130,338 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.3% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 143,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in HF Sinclair by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

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HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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