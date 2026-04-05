Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Adyen Price Performance

About Adyen

ADYEY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

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Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

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