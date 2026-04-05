Brokerages Set Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $18.29

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.2667.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,251,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,323,000 after purchasing an additional 408,597 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Conagra Brands by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 205,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.03 and a beta of 0.04.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Conagra Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

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