Brokerages Set Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $18.29

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.2667.
A number of research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.03 and a beta of 0.04.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.
Conagra Brands News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Conagra Brands this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management said organic sales growth and volume trends are improving, suggesting demand recovery that could support revenue stabilization going forward. Conagra Returns to Organic Sales Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts continue constructive views (overweight/outperform ratings remain at a few firms), providing a floor for sentiment if execution improves. Analysts Slash Forecasts After Q3 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Full prepared remarks and call transcript are available — useful for gauging management’s guidance, cost outlook and planned margin actions but contain mixed signals rather than new catalysts. Earnings Call Prepared Remarks Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q3 EPS missed estimates ($0.39 vs. $0.40) and management issued a cautious near-term outlook, raising concerns about margin pressure from inflation and costs. That miss is the primary immediate driver of the share decline. Q3 Earnings Call Transcript (EPS Miss)
- Negative Sentiment: Major brokerages slashed price targets and some downgraded ratings (Goldman, Wells Fargo and multiple peers cut PTs), amplifying selling pressure and lowering the analyst-driven support level for the stock. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Investor governance/ transparency flag: commentary that no insiders set trading plans has raised questions about management confidence and disclosure practices, a potential sentiment headwind for some holders. Insider Trading Plans and Transparency Concerns
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.
Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.
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