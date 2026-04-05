Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ PAVS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.17. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $1,680.00.

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: PAVS) is a development?stage technology company specializing in digital media solutions for the casino gaming, hospitality and entertainment sectors. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and deployment of interactive software and hardware platforms that enhance guest engagement, streamline operations and deliver targeted advertising in high?traffic venues.

Central to Paranovus’ offerings is its PAVS platform, an integrated system that supports virtual?reality experiences, digital signage, social media kiosks and interactive gaming modules.

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