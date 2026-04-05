Nvwm LLC Acquires 27,371 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.