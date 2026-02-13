Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Director Robert Chersi Sells 28,753 Shares

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chersi sold 28,753 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $1,475,028.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,799.20. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.5%

AAMI opened at $52.21 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 165.86%. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Acadian Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 18.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAMI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm’s core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

