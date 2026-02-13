LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,739 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $70,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vontier by 15.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Vontier Trading Up 3.3%

VNT stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.12 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Vontier

Here are the key news stories impacting Vontier this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus and revenue beat was sizable — Vontier reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.85 consensus and revenue of $808.5M vs. ~$765M expected; revenue was up ~4.1% year-over-year and margins/ROE remain strong, supporting the upside reaction.

Positive Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary emphasize the sales surprise — headlines note the company "surprised" on Q4 sales, which helped push the share price higher as investors focus on top-line momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: Management provided investor materials and an earnings presentation / slide deck that outline results and strategy — useful for assessing segment-level performance and cadence of FY guidance.

Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance is roughly in line with consensus — management set FY EPS at $3.35–3.50 (consensus ~3.39) and revenue at $3.1–3.2B, so the full-year outlook is not a major surprise but leaves room for execution to matter.

Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in below Street expectations — Q1 EPS guided to $0.78–0.81 vs. ~$0.82 consensus and revenue guidance of $730–740M is below the ~$768.6M consensus, which creates near-term risk to quarterly estimates and could cap upside if execution slips.

Neutral Sentiment: Pre-release commentary (preview articles) set expectations modestly ahead of results; now that results and guidance are out, focus will shift to Q1 execution and whether FY guide is tightened over the year.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive's mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company's mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

