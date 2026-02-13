Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Moment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Moment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 9.2% of Moment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $600.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.