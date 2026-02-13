HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.460-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $862.0 million-$863.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.4 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 12.380-12.460 EPS.

HubSpot stock traded up $17.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.16. 1,064,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,229. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $207.20 and a 12 month high of $820.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Evercore set a $500.00 target price on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.37.

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and $1B buyback — HubSpot posted Q4 EPS and revenue above estimates and approved a $1 billion repurchase program, a clear capital-return signal that supports near-term share demand. BusinessWire: HubSpot Reports Strong Q4

Q4 beat and $1B buyback — HubSpot posted Q4 EPS and revenue above estimates and approved a $1 billion repurchase program, a clear capital-return signal that supports near-term share demand. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — management issued FY26 and Q1 guidance well above Street consensus (FY26 revenue target ? $3.7B and stronger EPS guidance), which supports the case for re-rating if execution continues. MarketBeat: Q4 results & guidance

Raised guidance — management issued FY26 and Q1 guidance well above Street consensus (FY26 revenue target ? $3.7B and stronger EPS guidance), which supports the case for re-rating if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Customer growth & AI tailwinds — multiple write-ups note accelerating multi-hub adoption and AI-powered product momentum that should help revenue retention and upsell over time. Seeking Alpha: HubSpot targets $3.7B, AI adoption

Customer growth & AI tailwinds — multiple write-ups note accelerating multi-hub adoption and AI-powered product momentum that should help revenue retention and upsell over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimming targets — dozens of firms cut price targets (e.g., Goldman, UBS, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo et al.) but many retained buy/overweight ratings, leaving mixed signals: lower near-term valuation expectations but continued long-term conviction from some shops. Benzinga: analyst target moves

Analysts trimming targets — dozens of firms cut price targets (e.g., Goldman, UBS, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo et al.) but many retained buy/overweight ratings, leaving mixed signals: lower near-term valuation expectations but continued long-term conviction from some shops. Negative Sentiment: Sector/market reaction and volatility — despite the beat and guidance, HubSpot briefly sold off in extended trading and commentary points to broader “SaaSpocalypse”/software sentiment and prior large drawdowns that keep downside risk and short-interest sensitivity elevated. Yahoo Finance: shares tumble despite earnings

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $441,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $215,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

