AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $241,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.0%

ABBV stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.35. The company has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

