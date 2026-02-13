Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 465.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 16th.
Bravura Solutions Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.
Bravura Solutions Company Profile
