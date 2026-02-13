Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) to Issue $0.10 Interim Dividend

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 465.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Funds Administration. It offers Sonata, a wealth management solution for the administration of a range of wealth management products; Sonata Alta, a digital operating model, which provides clients control over their customer's data, operations, and end customer experiences; Bravura Digital; Orchestrator that manages complex administrative processes; Garradin, a private wealth and portfolio administration solution for the administration of retail and wholesale wealth management, trusts and estates, SMSFs, managed accounts, fund accounting, and tax; and ePASS, an online portal that provides online services for superannuation members and employers.

