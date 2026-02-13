Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declares $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.864 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.
Iron Mountain Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $110.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.
Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.