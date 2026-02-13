Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Declares $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.864 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 112.70% and a net margin of 2.40%.Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.690-5.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

