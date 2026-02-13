Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Saga Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Saga Communications has a payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Saga Communications to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 208.3%.

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SGA opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of 224.60 and a beta of -0.02. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: SGA) is an independent radio broadcasting company that owns and operates a portfolio of local radio stations across the United States. Headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, the company focuses on full?service radio properties offering a variety of formats, including music, news?talk and sports programming. In addition to traditional over?the?air broadcasts, Saga leverages web streaming and mobile platforms to broaden listener reach and provide advertisers with multimedia opportunities.

Founded in 1985 by Edward J.

