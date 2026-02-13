Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.6%

VNDA stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.60.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 102.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 214,852 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 75,295 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $83,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 237,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda’s flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

