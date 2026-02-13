Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 27,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 564,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tractor Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board/Dividend: the board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (4.3% raise) and added Sonia Syngal to the board, a move that signals capital return and governance focus that supports income-oriented investors. BusinessWire: Dividend and Board Appointment

Board/Dividend: the board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (4.3% raise) and added Sonia Syngal to the board, a move that signals capital return and governance focus that supports income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Logistics/strategy: management is exploring final?mile delivery capabilities to boost e?commerce competitiveness — a potentially positive strategic move but one that requires investment and time before affecting results. MSN: Final-mile deliveries

Logistics/strategy: management is exploring final?mile delivery capabilities to boost e?commerce competitiveness — a potentially positive strategic move but one that requires investment and time before affecting results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts: Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions across 2026–2028 EPS forecasts and holds a “Strong Sell” stance, trimming quarterly and full?year estimates (FY26/FY27/FY28), which increases downside risk to expectations and could pressure the stock. MarketBeat: Zacks estimate revisions

Analyst cuts: Zacks Research issued multiple downward revisions across 2026–2028 EPS forecasts and holds a “Strong Sell” stance, trimming quarterly and full?year estimates (FY26/FY27/FY28), which increases downside risk to expectations and could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~$3.41M) and EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~$3.23M) in mid-February, each cutting their holdings materially — a signal investors often view as bearish. SEC filings: Mills — Read More.; Estep — Read More..

Large insider selling: EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~$3.41M) and EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~$3.23M) in mid-February, each cutting their holdings materially — a signal investors often view as bearish. SEC filings: Mills — Read More.; Estep — Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale: CFO Kurt Barton sold ~1,884 shares (~$101k), a smaller but additive data point in a pattern of insider selling. SEC: Barton sale

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 84,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $4,501,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,259,720.72. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 122,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,341,362. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

