Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $101,378.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,361.22. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $3,406,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 122,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,776.08. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 211,178 shares of company stock worth $11,341,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Key Tractor Supply News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. BusinessWire: Dividend and Board Appointment

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.24 (a 4.3% increase) and expanded the board with the appointment of Sonia Syngal, signaling capital return and governance changes that support shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. MSN: Final-mile deliveries

Management is exploring final-mile delivery capabilities, which could improve e-commerce competitiveness but will require execution and likely investment before producing material financial benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Benzinga: 20-year return story

Feature pieces highlighting long-term shareholder returns may support investor sentiment over the long run but don’t change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4: Mills sale

EVP Robert D. Mills sold 62,950 shares (~33.9% reduction in his stake) for about $3.41M at an average price of $54.12 — a large, disclosed insider sale that can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. SEC Form 4: Estep sale

EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares (~42.5% reduction) for about $3.23M at an average price of $54.03, another large insider liquidation that increases selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares (a ~3.5% reduction) for about $101k — smaller in scale but adds to the pattern of insider selling. SEC Form 4: Barton sale

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.