Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBKDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

