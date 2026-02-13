Kyndryl (KD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kyndryl (NYSE: KD):

2/10/2026 – Kyndryl was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/9/2026 – Kyndryl had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/9/2026 – Kyndryl was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Kyndryl had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Kyndryl is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 6,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $177,248.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,606.52. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.

With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.

