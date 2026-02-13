Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) Insider Luke Reinehr Acquires 123,530 Shares of Stock

Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX:KZRGet Free Report) insider Luke Reinehr acquired 123,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 per share, with a total value of A$21,000.10.

Kalamazoo Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

About Kalamazoo Resources

Kalamazoo Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

