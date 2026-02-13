MetFi Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $7.46 million and $26.88 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,208,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,208,774.71369781 with 279,093,865.30774216 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.03598108 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $23,479.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

